621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing mobilize a Contingency Response Element and board a C-17 Globemaster III in support of Venezuela’s disaster relief response at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 27, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. Contingency response elements provide rapidly deployable air mobility capabilities to assess, open, operate and sustain airfields during contingency, humanitarian assistance and disaster-response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Michael Hong)