U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing, board a C-17 Globemaster III in support of Venezuela’s disaster relief response at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 27, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Michael Hong)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 22:24
|Photo ID:
|9778053
|VIRIN:
|260627-Z-HS795-1006
|Resolution:
|6572x4381
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Michael Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.