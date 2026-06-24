621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing, board a C-17 Globemaster III in support of Venezuela’s disaster relief response at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 27, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Michael Hong)