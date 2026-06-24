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    621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief [Image 2 of 10]

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    621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Capt. Michael Hong 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing, board a C-17 Globemaster III in support of Venezuela’s disaster relief response at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 27, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Michael Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 22:24
    Photo ID: 9778050
    VIRIN: 260627-Z-HS795-1002
    Resolution: 4179x2786
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Michael Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief
    621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief
    621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief
    621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief
    621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief
    621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief
    621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief
    621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief
    621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief
    621 CRW Contingency Response Element for Disaster Relief

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    JB MDL
    621st CRW
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    U.S. Air Force
    VenEarthquake

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