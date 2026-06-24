USS Gridley Conducts Air Power Demonstration

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An E/A-18G Growler, from the “Cougars” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VAQ) 139, performs a supersonic fly-by over the Atlantic Ocean during an air power demonstration, June 14, 2026. Gridley is deployed with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Frankie M. Guage)