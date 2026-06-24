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    USS Gridley Conducts Refueling-At-Sea [Image 17 of 25]

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    USS Gridley Conducts Refueling-At-Sea

    AT SEA

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman frankie guage 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Seaman Kartessa Johnson and Seaman Louis Espin participate in a refueling-at-sea aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 15, 2026. Gridley is deployed with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Frankie M. Guage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 08:30
    Photo ID: 9777337
    VIRIN: 260615-N-IP140-2044
    Resolution: 4595x3063
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS Gridley Conducts Refueling-At-Sea [Image 25 of 25], by SN frankie guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Replenishment-at-sea
    USNS Patuxent
    Refueling-at-sea
    Deployment
    USS Gridley (DDG 101)
    Southern Seas 2026

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