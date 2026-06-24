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    USS Gridley Conducts Flying Squad Drill [Image 13 of 25]

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    USS Gridley Conducts Flying Squad Drill

    AT SEA

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman frankie guage 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Lt. Juan Rodriguez, damage control assistant aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), Damage Controlman 3rd Class Aaron Hogan, and Damage Controlman Fireman Jake Hernandez combat a simulated fire in the Atlantic Ocean during DCA’s last flying squad drill before he departs, June 15, 2026. Gridley is deployed with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Frankie M. Guage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 08:30
    Photo ID: 9777333
    VIRIN: 260615-N-IP140-1283
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS Gridley Conducts Flying Squad Drill [Image 25 of 25], by SN frankie guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gridley and USS Nimitz Conduct Air Power Demonstration
    USS Gridley Conducts Air Power Demonstration
    USS Gridley Conducts Air Power Demonstration
    USS Gridley Conducts Air Power Demonstration
    USS Gridley Conducts Air Power Demonstration
    USS Gridley Conducts Air Power Demonstration
    USS Gridley Conducts Air Power Demonstration
    USS Gridley Conducts Air Power Demonstration
    USS Gridley Conducts Air Power Demonstration
    USS Gridley Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Gridley Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Gridley Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Gridley Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Gridley Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Gridley Conducts Refueling-At-Sea
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    USS Gridley Conducts Refueling-At-Sea
    USS Gridley Conducts Refueling-At-Sea
    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida
    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida
    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida
    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida
    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida
    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida
    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida

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    TAGS

    Damage Control Training
    Deployment
    Gridley
    Flying Squad
    USS Gridley
    Southern Seas 2026

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