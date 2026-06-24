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    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida [Image 21 of 25]

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    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida

    AT SEA

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Seaman frankie guage 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Seaman Marqus Mayfield stands at parade rest on the forecastle of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) prepares to pull into Mayport, Florida, June 16, 2026. Gridley is deployed with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Frankie M. Guage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 08:30
    Photo ID: 9777341
    VIRIN: 260616-N-IP140-1037
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida [Image 25 of 25], by SN frankie guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida
    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida
    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida
    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida
    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida
    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida
    USS Gridley Pulls Into Mayport, Florida

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    In Port
    Mayport Florida
    Deployment
    USS Gridley (DDG 101)
    Southern Seas 2026

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