USS Gridley Conducts Flying Squad Drill

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Lt. Juan Rodriguez, damage control assistant aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), and Damage Controlman Fireman Jake Hernandez combat a simulated fire in the Atlantic Ocean during DCA’s last flying squad drill before he departs, June 15, 2026. Gridley is deployed with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Frankie M. Guage)