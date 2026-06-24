Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron work together to establish a stable source of electricity during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force exercise at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2026. Airmen across 13 career fields collaborated under realistic field conditions using on-hand resources to foster the fundamental warfighting skills necessary to maintain precision and lethality in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)