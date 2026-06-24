U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron work together to establish a stable source of electricity during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force exercise at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2026. Airmen across 13 career fields collaborated under realistic field conditions using on-hand resources to foster the fundamental warfighting skills necessary to maintain precision and lethality in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 19:38
|Photo ID:
|9776873
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-GY077-1210
|Resolution:
|5624x3742
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.