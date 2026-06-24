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    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers [Image 5 of 5]

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    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron work together to establish a stable source of electricity during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force exercise at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2026. Airmen across 13 career fields collaborated under realistic field conditions using on-hand resources to foster the fundamental warfighting skills necessary to maintain precision and lethality in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 19:38
    Photo ID: 9776873
    VIRIN: 260618-F-GY077-1210
    Resolution: 5624x3742
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers
    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers
    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers
    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers
    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers

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    Civil Engineer
    Prime BEEF
    56th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Ready AF
    Luke AFB

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