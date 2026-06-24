Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron marks hardware placement before installing a door handle during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training exercise at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2026. The exercise reinforced the Airmen’s ability to establish bases in austere locations, mastering fundamental war fighting skills required to ensure precision and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Wagner)