Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Romero-Rodriguez, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron structural apprentice, installs door hardware onto a facility during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training exercise at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2026. The training prepared Airmen to establish expeditionary operations, mastering fundamental war fighting skills that ensure the precision and lethality required on future battlefields (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Wagner)