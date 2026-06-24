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    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers [Image 1 of 5]

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    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Wagner 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Romero-Rodriguez, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron structural apprentice, installs door hardware onto a facility during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training exercise at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2026. The training prepared Airmen to establish expeditionary operations, mastering fundamental war fighting skills that ensure the precision and lethality required on future battlefields (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Wagner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 19:38
    Photo ID: 9776845
    VIRIN: 260618-F-EH896-1012
    Resolution: 4299x3071
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers
    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers
    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers
    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers
    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers

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