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    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers [Image 4 of 5]

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    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trenton White, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration supervisor, troubleshoots electrical equipment during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training exercise at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2026. The exercise challenged Airmen to diagnose and repair infrastructure using available resources, sharpening the fundamental skills required to ensure precision and lethality in deployed environments.  (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 19:38
    Photo ID: 9776868
    VIRIN: 260618-F-GY077-1075
    Resolution: 5930x3945
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers
    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers
    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers
    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers
    Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers

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    Prime BEEF
    56th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Ready AF
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