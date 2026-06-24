Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trenton White, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration supervisor, troubleshoots electrical equipment during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training exercise at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2026. The exercise challenged Airmen to diagnose and repair infrastructure using available resources, sharpening the fundamental skills required to ensure precision and lethality in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)