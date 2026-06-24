Prime BEEF Training Drives Expeditionary Readiness for Luke Civil Engineers

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron prepares a cordless drill during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training exercise at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2026. During the exercise, Airmen honed their bare base construction capabilities by clearing land, framing structures and establishing stable utility systems, sharpening fundamental warfighting skills needed to ensure lethality on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Wagner)