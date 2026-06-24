406th AFSB Change of Command

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Col. Ken Monroe, incoming commander, 406th Army Field Support Brigade, U.S. Army Sustainment Command delivers his remarks during the 406th AFSB, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s change of command ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 26, 2026. The event celebrated the seamless transition of leadership as the brigade welcomed its new commander and honored the legacy of the outgoing one. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Darius Smith)