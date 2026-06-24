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    406th AFSB Change of Command [Image 3 of 6]

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    406th AFSB Change of Command

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Darius Smith 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Col. Albert W. Davis, outgoing commander, 406th Army Field Support Brigade, Army Sustainment Command (left), Kristen Davis, Col. Davis’ wife (middle), and Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, pose for a picture during a Change of Command Ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 26, 2026. Mrs. Davis received the Public Service Commendation Medal in recognition of her contributions to 406th AFSB as a civilian. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Darius M. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 14:50
    Photo ID: 9776055
    VIRIN: 260626-A-CK855-4544
    Resolution: 6213x4144
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 406th AFSB Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Darius Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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