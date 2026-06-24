406th AFSB Change of Command

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Col. Albert W. Davis, outgoing commander, 406th Army Field Support Brigade, Army Sustainment Command (left), Kristen Davis, Col. Davis’ wife (middle), and Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, pose for a picture during a Change of Command Ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 26, 2026. Mrs. Davis received the Public Service Commendation Medal in recognition of her contributions to 406th AFSB as a civilian. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Darius M. Smith)