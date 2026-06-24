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    406th Army Field Support Brigade Change of Command

    406th AFSB Change of Command

    Photo By Cpl. Darius Smith | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment...... read more read more

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Story by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    406th Army Field Support Brigade Change of Command

    FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The 406th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), XVIII Airborne Corps, welcomed Col. Ken Monroe as its commander and bid farewell to Col. Albert W. Davis during a change of command ceremony June 26, 2026, at the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy parade field at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

    Monroe assumed command from Davis, who had served as the brigade’s commander since 2024. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority within the brigade, underscoring the trust placed in its leaders and the continuity of command that sustains the brigade’s mission to execute materiel enterprise operations in support of unified land operations.

    “I would say every time I've had the opportunity to command, whether it was at the company, battalion, or brigade level, that's had the biggest impact on my career,” said Col. Albert W. Davis, the outgoing commander of the 406th AFSB, XVIII Airborne Corps. “That's the opportunity as an officer, as a leader, that you really get to develop change, influence positive growth in your soldiers and Department of the Army civilians, so really just an impressionable time to really just grow the Army and positively advance the organization.”

    Davis also offered his successor advice on the fast pace of command and what truly endures.

    “I would tell the incoming commander to enjoy his time,” said Davis. “It goes by extremely fast. He is taking a brigade that has an annual operating budget of almost $500 million spanning over 6,000 contractors, DA civilians and Soldiers over 20 different geographical locations. So a lot of responsibility that this brigade has in support of Army readiness and increasing Army lethality.”

    Monroe emphasized standards, people-first leadership and the brigade’s vital role within the broader Army Materiel Command enterprise.

    “I believe one of those is setting the standard and maintaining that standard,” said Col. Ken Monroe, the incoming commander of the 406th AFSB, XVIII Airborne Corps. “We look at great organizations, I think their foundational standards and discipline.”

    Monroe shared his experiences when leading formations and sharing the most important lessons he’s learned throughout his career.

    “I think the number one lesson from being the Battalion Commander is having genuine care and concern for the individuals in your organization,” Monroe continued. “You take care of your people, they would definitely take care of you, and one, it builds morale, and it just presents a very enjoyable environment to work in, even though it's a high-stress environment.”

    Monroe also highlighted the brigade's connective role in sustaining the force.

    “When you look at the 406th AFSB, I think what’s vital is the Army Materiel Command and that’s how we drive operational readiness,” Monroe said. “The Army Materiel Command, which this command falls under, is the connective tissue with the organic industrial base to the tactical warfighter, to those tactical formations, to provide that logistic support so those guys can deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

    As brigade commander, Monroe will lead the 406th AFSB in integrating, synchronizing, and executing Army Materiel Command support across its area of responsibility, strengthening materiel readiness and enabling Army lethality.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 16:21
    Story ID: 568712
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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