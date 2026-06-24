406th AFSB Change of Command

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U.S. Army Col. Albert W. Davis, the outgoing commander of the 406th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), U.S. Army Sustainment Command, passes the colors to Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, during the 406th AFSB, Army Sustainment Command’s change of command ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 26, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Darius Smith)