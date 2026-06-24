406th AFSB Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 406th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), U.S. Army Sustainment Command presents colors during the 406th AFSB, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s change of command ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 26, 2026. The color guard’s presentation of the national and brigade colors highlighted the ceremony’s tradition and the continuity of the brigade’s mission. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Darius Smith)