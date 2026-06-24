U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Miguel Lujan-Mojica, left, andEthan Euge, 86th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technicians, move an AGM-114 Hellfire missile container after a software update at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2026. The 86th MUNS serves as a munitions airlift hub for U.S. European Command, managing the rapid inspection, maintenance, and distribution of combat assets across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9775148
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-VH914-1114
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.