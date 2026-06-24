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    Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment [Image 5 of 5]

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    Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Miguel Lujan-Mojica, left, andEthan Euge, 86th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technicians, move an AGM-114 Hellfire missile container after a software update at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2026. The 86th MUNS serves as a munitions airlift hub for U.S. European Command, managing the rapid inspection, maintenance, and distribution of combat assets across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9775148
    VIRIN: 260623-F-VH914-1114
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment
    Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment
    Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment
    Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment
    Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment

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    86th MUNS, munitions, hellfire missiles, readiness, 86AW

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