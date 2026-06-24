Date Taken: 06.22.2026 Date Posted: 06.26.2026 10:16 Photo ID: 9775132 VIRIN: 260623-F-VH914-1039 Resolution: 5727x3810 Size: 3.29 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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This work, Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.