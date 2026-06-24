AGM-114 Hellfire missiles sit for a software update at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2026. Routine software updates ensure precision-guided weapon systems maintain optimal combat functionality, high technical accuracy, and seamless integration with fourth and fifth-generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9775132
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-VH914-1039
|Resolution:
|5727x3810
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.