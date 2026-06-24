Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment

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Airmen assigned to the 86th Munitions Squadron close AGM-114 Hellfire missile containers after a software update at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2026. The 86th MUNS serves as a munitions airlift hub for U.S. European Command, managing the rapid inspection, maintenance, and distribution of combat assets across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)