Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment

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A U.S. Air Force airman assigned to the 86th Munitions Squadron, tightens a seal to prevent tampering with a AGM-114 Hellfire missile at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2026. Maintaining a readily deployable stockpile allows the unit to project power globally and provide agile combat support to U.S., Allied, and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)