A U.S. Air Force airman assigned to the 86th Munitions Squadron, tightens a seal to prevent tampering with a AGM-114 Hellfire missile at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2026. Maintaining a readily deployable stockpile allows the unit to project power globally and provide agile combat support to U.S., Allied, and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9775147
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-VH914-1100
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.