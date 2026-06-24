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    Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment [Image 1 of 5]

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    Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devin Ingham, 86th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician, spray paints the updated reprogramming number on AGM-114 Hellfire missile at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2026. Maintaining a readily deployable stockpile allows the unit to project power globally and provide agile combat support to U.S., allied, and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9775131
    VIRIN: 260623-F-VH914-1002
    Resolution: 5795x3856
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment
    Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment
    Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment
    Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment
    Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment

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    86th MUNS, munitions, hellfire missiles, readiness, 86AW

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