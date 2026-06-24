U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devin Ingham, 86th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician, spray paints the updated reprogramming number on AGM-114 Hellfire missile at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2026. Maintaining a readily deployable stockpile allows the unit to project power globally and provide agile combat support to U.S., allied, and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9775131
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-VH914-1002
|Resolution:
|5795x3856
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.