Ramstein munitions experts prepare guided missile stockpiles for shipment

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devin Ingham, 86th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician, spray paints the updated reprogramming number on AGM-114 Hellfire missile at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2026. Maintaining a readily deployable stockpile allows the unit to project power globally and provide agile combat support to U.S., allied, and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)