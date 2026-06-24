39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Preston Smith, 39th Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, gives a speech during the 39th MXS’s change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a squadron, group or wing from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)