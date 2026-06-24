U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Preston Smith, 39th Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, gives a speech during the 39th MXS’s change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a squadron, group or wing from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 03:41
|Photo ID:
|9774526
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-XI961-1104
|Resolution:
|6333x4523
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.