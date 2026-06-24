39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, left, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Spencer Shibler, 39th Maintenance Squadron outgoing commander, during the 39th MXS’s change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 16, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)