39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, left, presents Lt. Col. Spencer Shibler, 39th Maintenance Squadron outgoing commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during the 39th MXS’s change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 16, 2026. The medal recognized Shibler’s leadership and accomplishments during his time at the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)