39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Spencer Shibler, 39th Maintenance Squadron outgoing commander, renders the final salute during the 39th MXS’s change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a squadron, group or wing from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)