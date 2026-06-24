(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    TURKEY

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, gives a speech at the 39th Maintenance Squadron’s change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a squadron, group or wing from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 03:42
    Photo ID: 9774517
    VIRIN: 260616-F-XI961-1017
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    39th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #IncirlikCoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery