U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Lori Darr, 374th Operations Support Squadron airfield operations systems officer, waits in line to present an incense offering during the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at the Sengen Shrine, Shizuoka, Japan, June 20, 2026. On June 20, 1945, two B-29 aircraft collided in midair during a bombing run over Shizuoka City. Twenty-three aircrew members were killed, along with approximately 2,000 Japanese civilians. Since 1972, residents of Shizuoka have conducted a memorial service, alongside members from the 374 AW, to honor both the fallen B-29 crewmembers and the citizens of Shizuoka who perished in the bombing raids. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Scott Fremming)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:45
|Photo ID:
|9774187
|VIRIN:
|260620-F-HX653-1009
|Resolution:
|6066x4044
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Scott Fremming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.