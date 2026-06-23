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    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

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    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony

    JAPAN

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Scott Fremming  

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japanese Buddhist priests conduct a recitation of sutras during the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at the Sengen Shrine, Shizuoka, Japan, June 20, 2026. On June 20, 1945, two B-29 aircraft collided in midair during a bombing run over Shizuoka City. Twenty-three aircrew members were killed, along with approximately 2,000 Japanese civilians. Since 1972, residents of Shizuoka have conducted a memorial service alongside members from the 374 AW, honoring both the fallen B-29 crewmembers and the citizens of Shizuoka who perished in the bombing raids. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Scott Fremming)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 21:46
    Photo ID: 9774181
    VIRIN: 260620-F-HX653-1005
    Resolution: 7087x4725
    Size: 12.94 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Scott Fremming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony

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    B-29, Memorial, Partnership, Community, 374th Airlift Wing, 374 AW

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