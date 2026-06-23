54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony

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A Japanese Buddhist priest conducts a recitation of sutras during the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at the Sengen Shrine, Shizuoka, Japan, June 20, 2026. On June 20, 1945, two B-29 aircraft collided in midair during a bombing run over Shizuoka City. Twenty-three aircrew members were killed, along with approximately 2,000 Japanese civilians. Since 1972, residents of Shizuoka have conducted a memorial service alongside members from the 374 AW, honoring both the fallen B-29 crewmembers and the citizens of Shizuoka who perished in the bombing raids. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Scott Fremming)