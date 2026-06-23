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    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

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    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony

    JAPAN

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Scott Fremming  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing march after the presentation of colors during the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at the Sengen Shrine, Shizuoka, Japan, June 20, 2026. On June 20, 1945, two B-29 aircraft collided in midair during a bombing run over Shizuoka City. Twenty-three aircrew members were killed, along with approximately 2,000 Japanese civilians. Since 1972, residents of Shizuoka have conducted a memorial service alongside members from the 374 AW, honoring both the fallen B-29 crewmembers and the citizens of Shizuoka who perished in the bombing raids. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Scott Fremming)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 21:48
    Photo ID: 9774175
    VIRIN: 260620-F-HX653-1002
    Resolution: 5146x3431
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Scott Fremming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    54th U.S.-Japan B-29 Memorial Ceremony

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    B-29, Memorial, Partnership, Community, 374th Airlift Wing, 374 AW

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