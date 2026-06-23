A construction team applied fresh markings to a newly paved road, ensuring safe and efficient traffic flow. These road improvements are part of a larger project to upgrade and modernize base infrastructure.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 19:45
|Photo ID:
|9774039
|VIRIN:
|062626-N-YH612-1040
|Resolution:
|792x595
|Size:
|207.96 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Newly paved road [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.