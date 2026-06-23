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    Newly paved road [Image 5 of 5]

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    Newly paved road

    GUAM

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Robert Balajadia 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    A construction team applied fresh markings to a newly paved road, ensuring safe and efficient traffic flow. These road improvements are part of a larger project to upgrade and modernize base infrastructure.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 19:45
    Photo ID: 9774039
    VIRIN: 062626-N-YH612-1040
    Resolution: 792x595
    Size: 207.96 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newly paved road [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paved parking area
    Sand filter foundation
    Mandrel test
    Mechanical system repairs
    Newly paved road

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