This construction project includes critical repairs to the building's mechanical systems, ensuring a safe and reliable operational environment for personnel.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 19:45
|Photo ID:
|9774037
|VIRIN:
|062626-N-YH612-1039
|Resolution:
|969x646
|Size:
|208.48 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mechanical system repairs [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.