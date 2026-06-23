A mandrel test is performed on a newly installed underground duct bank. This crucial quality control check ensures the long-term reliability and integrity of the base's essential utility infrastructure.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 19:45
|Photo ID:
|9774035
|VIRIN:
|062626-N-YH612-1038
|Resolution:
|633x423
|Size:
|99.46 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mandrel test [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.