Construction is underway on the foundation of a sand filter for a maintenance facility. This essential component will support various operational and maintenance activities on base.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 19:45
|Photo ID:
|9774033
|VIRIN:
|062626-N-YH612-1037
|Resolution:
|375x546
|Size:
|93.99 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sand filter foundation [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.