A newly paved parking area is shown, marking a significant milestone in base infrastructure development. This project enhances operational readiness by providing essential support facilities for personnel and vehicles.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 19:45
|Photo ID:
|9774031
|VIRIN:
|062626-N-YH612-1036
|Resolution:
|303x200
|Size:
|16.66 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paved parking area [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.