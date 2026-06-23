Date Taken: 06.21.2026 Date Posted: 06.25.2026 19:45 Photo ID: 9774031 VIRIN: 062626-N-YH612-1036 Resolution: 303x200 Size: 16.66 KB Location: GU

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This work, Paved parking area [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.