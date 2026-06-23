(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Special Troops Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    16th Special Troops Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.17.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    A Soldier assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade holds a bouquet of red roses as he awaits his cue to present them to the spouse of the outgoing 16th Special Troops Battalion commander during a change of command ceremony on Minick Field, Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, June 17, 2026. The red roses symbolize gratitude, respect, and appreciation for the sacrifices made by the commander’s family throughout the tour.

    (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 07:31
    Photo ID: 9772211
    VIRIN: 260617-A-FA699-4361
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Special Troops Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th Special Troops Battalion Honors Outgoing Commander
    16th Special Troops Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Special Troops Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Special Troops Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Special Troops Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    16th STB Commander Relinquishes Command of the Vanguard Battalion
    Honoring Service: 16th SB Commander Recognizes Outgoing STB Leader with Meritorious Service Medal
    Honoring a Culture of Trust: 16th SB Commander Praises Outgoing STB Leader
    Leadership Changes Mark 16th STB Ceremony in Baumholder
    Baumholder District Mayor Honors 16th STB Commander with Farewell Presentation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery