16th Special Troops Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

A Soldier assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade holds a bouquet of red roses as he awaits his cue to present them to the spouse of the outgoing 16th Special Troops Battalion commander during a change of command ceremony on Minick Field, Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, June 17, 2026. The red roses symbolize gratitude, respect, and appreciation for the sacrifices made by the commander’s family throughout the tour.
(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 07:31
|Photo ID:
|9772211
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-FA699-4361
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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