16th Special Troops Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

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A Soldier assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade presents a bouquet of red roses to the spouse of the outgoing 16th Special Troops Battalion commander during a change of command ceremony on Minick Field, Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, June 17, 2026. The red roses symbolize gratitude, respect, and appreciation for the sacrifices made by the commander’s family throughout the tour.



(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)