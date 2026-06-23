16th Special Troops Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

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(Left) U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade passes the 16th STB colors to Lt. Col. Blake Zenteno, incoming commander of the 16th Special Troops Battalion, during a change of command ceremony on Minick Field, Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, June 17, 2026.



(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)