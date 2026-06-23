16th Special Troops Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

(Left) U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade passes the 16th STB colors to Lt. Col. Blake Zenteno, incoming commander of the 16th Special Troops Battalion, during a change of command ceremony on Minick Field, Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, June 17, 2026.
(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 07:31
|Photo ID:
|9772201
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-FA699-9203
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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