U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeremy Glosson, outgoing commander of the 16th Special Troops Battalion, thanked the Soldiers of the 16th STB, past and present leaders, and his family during a ceremony at Minick Field in Baumholder, Germany, June 17, 2026. Glosson shared a heartfelt message with his wife, three sons, and daughter on the way, thanking them for their unwavering support, dedication, and patience throughout his command.
“This has been a demanding two years; late nights, canceled plans, and the list goes on and on,” said Glosson, reflecting on the journey he and his family experienced and endured together.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 07:31
|Photo ID:
|9772187
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-FA699-1399
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Special Troops Battalion Honors Outgoing Commander [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.