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    16th Special Troops Battalion Honors Outgoing Commander [Image 1 of 10]

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    16th Special Troops Battalion Honors Outgoing Commander

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.17.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeremy Glosson, outgoing commander of the 16th Special Troops Battalion, thanked the Soldiers of the 16th STB, past and present leaders, and his family during a ceremony at Minick Field in Baumholder, Germany, June 17, 2026. Glosson shared a heartfelt message with his wife, three sons, and daughter on the way, thanking them for their unwavering support, dedication, and patience throughout his command.

    “This has been a demanding two years; late nights, canceled plans, and the list goes on and on,” said Glosson, reflecting on the journey he and his family experienced and endured together.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 07:31
    Photo ID: 9772187
    VIRIN: 260617-A-FA699-1399
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Special Troops Battalion Honors Outgoing Commander [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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