16th Special Troops Battalion Honors Outgoing Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeremy Glosson, outgoing commander of the 16th Special Troops Battalion, thanked the Soldiers of the 16th STB, past and present leaders, and his family during a ceremony at Minick Field in Baumholder, Germany, June 17, 2026. Glosson shared a heartfelt message with his wife, three sons, and daughter on the way, thanking them for their unwavering support, dedication, and patience throughout his command.



“This has been a demanding two years; late nights, canceled plans, and the list goes on and on,” said Glosson, reflecting on the journey he and his family experienced and endured together.