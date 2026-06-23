16th Special Troops Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

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A Soldier assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade presents a bouquet of yellow roses to the spouse of the incoming 16th Special Troops Battalion commander during a change of command ceremony on Minick Field, Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, June 17, 2026. The yellow roses symbolize friendship, new beginnings, and the welcoming of the commander’s family into the battalion.



(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)