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    Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival [Image 4 of 4]

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    Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Bushouer, Pacific Trends lead vocalist, interacts with audience members during the 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival at the Misawa City Public Hall in Misawa City, Japan, June 20, 2026. The concert united local communities through music while commemorating America’s 250th birthday and the enduring friendship between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 23:23
    Photo ID: 9769039
    VIRIN: 260619-F-YR448-9346
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival
    Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival
    Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival
    Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival

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    American Day
    35th FW
    Pacific Trends
    Misawa Air Base
    freedom 250

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