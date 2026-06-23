Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Bushouer, Pacific Trends lead vocalist, interacts with audience members during the 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival at the Misawa City Public Hall in Misawa City, Japan, June 20, 2026. The concert united local communities through music while commemorating America’s 250th birthday and the enduring friendship between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)