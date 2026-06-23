Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Bushouer, vocalist, and TSgt Andrew P. Clemenson, drummer, both assigned to the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Asia’s Pacific Trends perform during the 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival at the Misawa City Public Hall in Misawa City, Japan, June 23, 2026. Pacific Trends performed American rock, pop and Japanese favorites as part of the community’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)