Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival

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Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Asia’s Pacific Trends perform alongside local Japanese dancers from during the 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival at the Misawa City Public Hall in Misawa City, Japan, June 23, 2026. The joint performance showcased American and Japanese talent while strengthening connections between Misawa Air Base and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)