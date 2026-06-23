Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival

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Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Asia’s Pacific Trends engage with the audience during the 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival at the Misawa City Public Hall in Misawa City, Japan, June 23, 2026. The concert celebrated America’s 250th birthday while bringing U.S. and Japanese community members together through live music and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)