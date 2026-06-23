Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Asia’s Pacific Trends engage with the audience during the 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival at the Misawa City Public Hall in Misawa City, Japan, June 23, 2026. The concert celebrated America’s 250th birthday while bringing U.S. and Japanese community members together through live music and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 23:23
|Photo ID:
|9769004
|VIRIN:
|260619-F-YR448-2692
|Resolution:
|4628x3081
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|MINMAYA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.