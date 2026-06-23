(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival

    MINMAYA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Asia’s Pacific Trends engage with the audience during the 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival at the Misawa City Public Hall in Misawa City, Japan, June 23, 2026. The concert celebrated America’s 250th birthday while bringing U.S. and Japanese community members together through live music and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 23:23
    Photo ID: 9769004
    VIRIN: 260619-F-YR448-2692
    Resolution: 4628x3081
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: MINMAYA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival
    Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival
    Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival
    Pacific Trends Performs at 37th Misawa American Day Eve Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    American Day
    35th FW
    Pacific Trends
    Misawa Air Base
    freedom 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery