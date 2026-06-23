Osan welcomes new MDSS commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joy Spillers, right, outgoing commander of the 51st Medical Support Squadron, relinquishes command of the 51st MDSS to Col. Amanda Siangco, 51st Medical Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 22, 2026. A change of command ceremony formally transfers authority and responsibility from one commander to another, ensuring continuity of leadership and mission readiness within the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)