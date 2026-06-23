Osan welcomes new MDSS commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joy Spillers, outgoing commander of the 51st Medical Support Squadron, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 22, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of Spiller’s time as commander of the 51st MDSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)