Osan welcomes new MDSS commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Williams, incoming commander of the 51st Medical Support Squadron, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 22, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred authority and responsibility of the 51st MDSS to Williams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 20:44
|Photo ID:
|9768902
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-MU509-1121
|Resolution:
|3974x2839
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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