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    Osan welcomes new MDSS commander [Image 3 of 6]

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    Osan welcomes new MDSS commander

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Williams, incoming commander of the 51st Medical Support Squadron, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 22, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred authority and responsibility of the 51st MDSS to Williams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 20:44
    Photo ID: 9768902
    VIRIN: 260622-F-MU509-1121
    Resolution: 3974x2839
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Osan welcomes new MDSS commander [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Osan welcomes new MDSS commander
    Osan welcomes new MDSS commander
    Osan welcomes new MDSS commander
    Osan welcomes new MDSS commander
    Osan welcomes new MDSS commander
    Osan welcomes new MDSS commander

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    TAGS

    Osan AB, Fight Tonight, MDG, USAF, MDSS, 51FW

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